8036 West Elizabeth Lane

8036 W. Elizabeth

Fort Worth, TX 76116



BEAUTIFUL DUPLEX HOME FEATURING:

1100 Sq. Ft. (+/-)

3 Bedrooms

2 Bathrooms

Spacious Living Room

Dining Area

Open Kitchen

Granite Counter-Tops

STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES

INCLUDES Refrigerator

INCLUDES Stove

INCLUDES Dishwasher

INCLUDES Microwave

Wood Floor-like Tile Flooring

Master Bedroom

Walk-In Closets

Ceiling Fans

Kitchen Pantry

Laundry Area w/ Full Sized Washer/Dryer Connections

1-Car Attached Garage

Private Fenced Backyard

Pet Friendly



PET POLICY: Turn Key limits pets to certain breeds and limits the number of pets on a per property basis. The prohibited breeds are: Akita, American Bulldog, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois, Caucasion Mtn Dog/Ovcharka, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Keeshond, Mastiff, Pitt Bull, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Terrier, Wolf Hybrid, or any mix of the above. (The list of prohibited breeds may change based on new breeds and insurance regulations regarding pet breeds not covered by policies. If you have any concerns about your pets, please contact the Turn Key office prior to submitting an application.)



GREAT FORT WORTH LOCATION:

Located Off Camp Bowie

Minutes to Downtown

Near Ridgmar Mall

Near Joint Reserve Base



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,275, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,275, Available 6/14/19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.