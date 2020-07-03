All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated June 10 2019 at 5:56 PM

8036 West Elizabeth Lane

8036 West Elizabeth Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8036 West Elizabeth Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Western Hills North

Amenities

Coming SOON!! Apply TODAY!!

3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Duplex Home Featuring: 1100 Sq.Ft, Spacious Living Room, Beautiful Upgraded Wood Floor-like Tile Flooring, Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances, Granite Counter-Tops Throughout Home, Kitchen Pantry, Dining Area, Master Bedroom, Walk-In Closets, Laundry Room w/ Full Sized Washer/Dryer Connections,1- Car Attached Garage.

View all available properties at www.turnkeydfw.com

8036 W. Elizabeth
Fort Worth, TX 76116

BEAUTIFUL DUPLEX HOME FEATURING:
1100 Sq. Ft. (+/-)
3 Bedrooms
2 Bathrooms
Spacious Living Room
Dining Area
Open Kitchen
Granite Counter-Tops
STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES
INCLUDES Refrigerator
INCLUDES Stove
INCLUDES Dishwasher
INCLUDES Microwave
Wood Floor-like Tile Flooring
Master Bedroom
Walk-In Closets
Ceiling Fans
Kitchen Pantry
Laundry Area w/ Full Sized Washer/Dryer Connections
1-Car Attached Garage
Private Fenced Backyard
Pet Friendly

PET POLICY: Turn Key limits pets to certain breeds and limits the number of pets on a per property basis. The prohibited breeds are: Akita, American Bulldog, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois, Caucasion Mtn Dog/Ovcharka, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Keeshond, Mastiff, Pitt Bull, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Terrier, Wolf Hybrid, or any mix of the above. (The list of prohibited breeds may change based on new breeds and insurance regulations regarding pet breeds not covered by policies. If you have any concerns about your pets, please contact the Turn Key office prior to submitting an application.)

GREAT FORT WORTH LOCATION:
Located Off Camp Bowie
Minutes to Downtown
Near Ridgmar Mall
Near Joint Reserve Base

Call TODAY!

"Keeping you happy in your home"

Prices & Specials Subject To Change Please Call Leasing Specialist at 877.727.4767 For Current Property Pricing.

Sponsoring Broker Turn Key Real Estate Management LLC. TX license # 9002423

"We are pledged to the letter and spirit of U.S. Policy for the achievement of EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY throughout the Nation. We encourage and support an affirmative advertising and marketing program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin."

**THIS PROPERTY IS PROFESSIONALLY LEASED AND/OR MANAGED BY TURN KEY REAL ESTATE & MANAGEMENT SERVICES, LLC.

IF YOU ARE NOT WORKING WITH A LICENSED TEXAS REAL ESTATE AGENT OR A MEMBER OF THE TURN KEY STAFF, YOU MAY BE INVOLVED IN A PHISHING SCAM.

IF YOU BELIEVE YOU ARE INVOLVED IN A PHISHING SCAM, PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE AT 877-727-4767.

THIS NOTICE IS GOOD FOR THE CALENDAR YEAR OF 2019.**

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,275, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,275, Available 6/14/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8036 West Elizabeth Lane have any available units?
8036 West Elizabeth Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8036 West Elizabeth Lane have?
Some of 8036 West Elizabeth Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8036 West Elizabeth Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8036 West Elizabeth Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8036 West Elizabeth Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8036 West Elizabeth Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8036 West Elizabeth Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8036 West Elizabeth Lane offers parking.
Does 8036 West Elizabeth Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8036 West Elizabeth Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8036 West Elizabeth Lane have a pool?
No, 8036 West Elizabeth Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8036 West Elizabeth Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 8036 West Elizabeth Lane has accessible units.
Does 8036 West Elizabeth Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8036 West Elizabeth Lane has units with dishwashers.

