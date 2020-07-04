All apartments in Fort Worth
8030 West Elizabeth Lane

8030 W Elizabeth Ln · No Longer Available
Location

8030 W Elizabeth Ln, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Western Hills North

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
garage
Available NOW!! Apply TODAY!!

GREAT PLACE & GREAT LOCATION -3B/2B Duplex Home, Beautiful Stained Concrete Floors, Upgraded Kitchen Appliances, Ceiling Fans, Master Bathroom, Master Walk-In Closet, Laundry Area w/Full-Size Washer & Dryer Connections, Attached 1-Car Garage.

View all available properties at http://www.turnkeydfw.com

8030 W ELIZABETH LN
FORT WORTH, TX 76116

BEAUTIFUL 3/2 DUPLEX HOME FEATURING:
1100 SqFt
1-Car Attached Garage
INCLUDES Refrigerator
INCLUDES Stove
INCLUDES Dishwasher
INCLUDES Microwave
Dining Area
Carpet in Bedrooms
Master Walk-In-Closet
Landscaped & Private Wood Fenced Yard
Pet-Friendly

PET POLICY: Turn Key limits pets to certain breeds and limits the number of pets on a per property basis. The prohibited breeds are Akita, American Bulldog, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois, Caucasian Mtn Dog/Ovcharka, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Keeshond, Mastiff, Pitt Bull, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Terrier, Wolf Hybrid, or any mix of the above. (The list of prohibited breeds may change based on new breeds and insurance regulations regarding pet breeds not covered by policies. If you have any concerns about your pets, please contact the Turn Key office prior to submitting an application.)

GREAT LOCATION IN WEST FORT WORTH WITHIN MINUTES OF:
LOCATED Off Cherry Lane
EASY FWY ACCESS ~ I-30 ~ I-820 ~ HWY 183/ALTA MERE
NEAR Historic Camp Bowie
NEAR Joint Reserve Base
NEAR Lockheed Martin
NEAR Downtown Fort Worth
NEAR Ridgemar Mall
MINUTES TO GREAT LOCAL RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING & ENTERTAINMENT

Call TODAY!

"Keeping you happy in your home"

Prices & Specials Subject To Change Please Call Leasing Specialist at 877.727.4767 For Current Property Pricing.

Sponsoring Broker Turn Key Real Estate Management, LLC. TX license # 9002423

** Owner Agent **

"We are pledged to the letter and spirit of U.S. policy for the achievement of EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY throughout the Nation. We encourage and support an affirmative advertising and marketing program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin."

**THIS PROPERTY IS PROFESSIONALLY LEASED AND/OR MANAGED BY TURN KEY REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT, LLC.

IF YOU ARE NOT WORKING WITH A LICENSED TEXAS REAL ESTATE AGENT OR A MEMBER OF THE TURN KEY STAFF, YOU MAY BE INVOLVED IN A PHISHING SCAM.

IF YOU BELIEVE YOU ARE INVOLVED IN A PHISHING SCAM, PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE AT 877-727-4767.

THIS NOTICE IS GOOD FOR THE CALENDAR YEAR OF 2020.**

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,050, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8030 West Elizabeth Lane have any available units?
8030 West Elizabeth Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8030 West Elizabeth Lane have?
Some of 8030 West Elizabeth Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8030 West Elizabeth Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8030 West Elizabeth Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8030 West Elizabeth Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8030 West Elizabeth Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8030 West Elizabeth Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8030 West Elizabeth Lane offers parking.
Does 8030 West Elizabeth Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8030 West Elizabeth Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8030 West Elizabeth Lane have a pool?
No, 8030 West Elizabeth Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8030 West Elizabeth Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 8030 West Elizabeth Lane has accessible units.
Does 8030 West Elizabeth Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8030 West Elizabeth Lane has units with dishwashers.

