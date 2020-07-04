8030 West Elizabeth Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible parking garage

GREAT PLACE & GREAT LOCATION -3B/2B Duplex Home, Beautiful Stained Concrete Floors, Upgraded Kitchen Appliances, Ceiling Fans, Master Bathroom, Master Walk-In Closet, Laundry Area w/Full-Size Washer & Dryer Connections, Attached 1-Car Garage.



8030 W ELIZABETH LN

FORT WORTH, TX 76116



BEAUTIFUL 3/2 DUPLEX HOME FEATURING:

1100 SqFt

1-Car Attached Garage

INCLUDES Refrigerator

INCLUDES Stove

INCLUDES Dishwasher

INCLUDES Microwave

Dining Area

Carpet in Bedrooms

Master Walk-In-Closet

Landscaped & Private Wood Fenced Yard

Pet-Friendly



PET POLICY: Turn Key limits pets to certain breeds and limits the number of pets on a per property basis. The prohibited breeds are Akita, American Bulldog, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois, Caucasian Mtn Dog/Ovcharka, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Keeshond, Mastiff, Pitt Bull, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Terrier, Wolf Hybrid, or any mix of the above. (The list of prohibited breeds may change based on new breeds and insurance regulations regarding pet breeds not covered by policies. If you have any concerns about your pets, please contact the Turn Key office prior to submitting an application.)



GREAT LOCATION IN WEST FORT WORTH WITHIN MINUTES OF:

LOCATED Off Cherry Lane

EASY FWY ACCESS ~ I-30 ~ I-820 ~ HWY 183/ALTA MERE

NEAR Historic Camp Bowie

NEAR Joint Reserve Base

NEAR Lockheed Martin

NEAR Downtown Fort Worth

NEAR Ridgemar Mall

MINUTES TO GREAT LOCAL RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING & ENTERTAINMENT



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,050, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.