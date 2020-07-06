Rent Calculator
Fort Worth, TX
8028 Cannonwood Drive
8028 Cannonwood Drive
No Longer Available
Location
8028 Cannonwood Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a cozy home in Keller ISD. Close to I-35, I-20, Costco, Amazon, Alliance Town Center, and Presidio Town Crossing.
Pictures coming soon!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8028 Cannonwood Drive have any available units?
8028 Cannonwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8028 Cannonwood Drive have?
Some of 8028 Cannonwood Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and oven.
Amenities section
.
Is 8028 Cannonwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8028 Cannonwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8028 Cannonwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8028 Cannonwood Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 8028 Cannonwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8028 Cannonwood Drive offers parking.
Does 8028 Cannonwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8028 Cannonwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8028 Cannonwood Drive have a pool?
No, 8028 Cannonwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8028 Cannonwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 8028 Cannonwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8028 Cannonwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8028 Cannonwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
