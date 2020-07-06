All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 8028 Cannonwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
8028 Cannonwood Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8028 Cannonwood Drive

8028 Cannonwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8028 Cannonwood Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a cozy home in Keller ISD. Close to I-35, I-20, Costco, Amazon, Alliance Town Center, and Presidio Town Crossing.
Pictures coming soon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8028 Cannonwood Drive have any available units?
8028 Cannonwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8028 Cannonwood Drive have?
Some of 8028 Cannonwood Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8028 Cannonwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8028 Cannonwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8028 Cannonwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8028 Cannonwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 8028 Cannonwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8028 Cannonwood Drive offers parking.
Does 8028 Cannonwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8028 Cannonwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8028 Cannonwood Drive have a pool?
No, 8028 Cannonwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8028 Cannonwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 8028 Cannonwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8028 Cannonwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8028 Cannonwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harris Gardens
550 8th Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Palmer
117 Priddy Lane
Fort Worth, TX 76114
Rivervue
5828 Arborlawn Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76109
The Davis
4328 Centreport Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Leuda May Historic
301 West Leuda Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Trinity Meadows
4633 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Cortland Fossil Creek
6101 N Riverside Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The Estates at Ridglea Hills
6869 Chickering Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76116

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University