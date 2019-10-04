Rent Calculator
All apartments in Fort Worth
Home
Fort Worth, TX
8024 W Elizabeth Lane
Last updated December 9 2019 at 3:43 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8024 W Elizabeth Lane
8024 West Elizabeth Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
8024 West Elizabeth Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Western Hills North
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious, Clean 3BR and 2BTH Duplex with Private Fenced Yard Includes: Kitchen Appliances, Laundry Area, Ceilings Fans, Stained Concrete Flooring, Garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8024 W Elizabeth Lane have any available units?
8024 W Elizabeth Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8024 W Elizabeth Lane have?
Some of 8024 W Elizabeth Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8024 W Elizabeth Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8024 W Elizabeth Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8024 W Elizabeth Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8024 W Elizabeth Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 8024 W Elizabeth Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8024 W Elizabeth Lane offers parking.
Does 8024 W Elizabeth Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8024 W Elizabeth Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8024 W Elizabeth Lane have a pool?
No, 8024 W Elizabeth Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8024 W Elizabeth Lane have accessible units?
No, 8024 W Elizabeth Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8024 W Elizabeth Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8024 W Elizabeth Lane has units with dishwashers.
