Last updated October 7 2019 at 6:07 PM

8017 Camelot Road

8017 Camelot Road · No Longer Available
Location

8017 Camelot Road, Fort Worth, TX 76134
Willow Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Well maintained home in Fort Worth boasts 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Updated throughout with new flooring, paint, ceiling fans and a cozy fireplace in the living room! Dining, shopping, entertainment and close by to I-35 W in the Crowley ISD! This house is a must see! More photos to come soon!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available 10/1/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8017 Camelot Road have any available units?
8017 Camelot Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8017 Camelot Road have?
Some of 8017 Camelot Road's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8017 Camelot Road currently offering any rent specials?
8017 Camelot Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8017 Camelot Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 8017 Camelot Road is pet friendly.
Does 8017 Camelot Road offer parking?
No, 8017 Camelot Road does not offer parking.
Does 8017 Camelot Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8017 Camelot Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8017 Camelot Road have a pool?
No, 8017 Camelot Road does not have a pool.
Does 8017 Camelot Road have accessible units?
No, 8017 Camelot Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8017 Camelot Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8017 Camelot Road does not have units with dishwashers.

