8017 Camelot Road

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Well maintained home in Fort Worth boasts 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Updated throughout with new flooring, paint, ceiling fans and a cozy fireplace in the living room! Dining, shopping, entertainment and close by to I-35 W in the Crowley ISD! This house is a must see! More photos to come soon!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available 10/1/19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.