Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
8008 Paloverde Drive
Last updated April 12 2019 at 7:47 PM

8008 Paloverde Drive

8008 Paloverde Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8008 Paloverde Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Park Glen

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy 4 bed, 2 bath, 2118 sq. ft. home in Fort Worth, TX. Open and spacious floor plan. Huge island kitchen with lots of cabinets and plenty of counter space. Breakfast area. Lovely living room with beautiful fireplace. Master suite features luxurious tub and walk in shower. Backyard oasis features covered patio. Be sure to schedule your showing today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office.?? We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8008 Paloverde Drive have any available units?
8008 Paloverde Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8008 Paloverde Drive have?
Some of 8008 Paloverde Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8008 Paloverde Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8008 Paloverde Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8008 Paloverde Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8008 Paloverde Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8008 Paloverde Drive offer parking?
No, 8008 Paloverde Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8008 Paloverde Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8008 Paloverde Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8008 Paloverde Drive have a pool?
No, 8008 Paloverde Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8008 Paloverde Drive have accessible units?
No, 8008 Paloverde Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8008 Paloverde Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8008 Paloverde Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

