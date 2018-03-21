8008 Doreen Avenue

Amenities

dishwasher new construction garage microwave carpet

PRE-LEASING NOW!!! NEW CONSTRUCTION – Expected Completion and move-in ready by end-March. Featuring 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 1 Car Garage. Kitchen: Pantry, Quartz Counters, SS Appliances, beautiful cabinets, Recess lights. Breakfast counter. Bathrooms: Quartz Counters, walk-in shower with glass door in master, Tiled walls in showers. Flooring: Luxury water resistance vinyl plank. Carpet in Bedrooms. Fenced Backyard; One car garage and two additional parking in driveway. 9 Ft Celling, Completed pictures are of an already completed similar duplex. All information deemed reliable. Must be independently verified by buyers and agents, including but not limited to size, schools, rent market, etc.