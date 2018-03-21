All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 8008 Doreen Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
8008 Doreen Avenue
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:02 AM

8008 Doreen Avenue

8008 Doreen Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8008 Doreen Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Western Hills North

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
garage
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
PRE-LEASING NOW!!! NEW CONSTRUCTION – Expected Completion and move-in ready by end-March. Featuring 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 1 Car Garage. Kitchen: Pantry, Quartz Counters, SS Appliances, beautiful cabinets, Recess lights. Breakfast counter. Bathrooms: Quartz Counters, walk-in shower with glass door in master, Tiled walls in showers. Flooring: Luxury water resistance vinyl plank. Carpet in Bedrooms. Fenced Backyard; One car garage and two additional parking in driveway. 9 Ft Celling, Completed pictures are of an already completed similar duplex. All information deemed reliable. Must be independently verified by buyers and agents, including but not limited to size, schools, rent market, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8008 Doreen Avenue have any available units?
8008 Doreen Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8008 Doreen Avenue have?
Some of 8008 Doreen Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8008 Doreen Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8008 Doreen Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8008 Doreen Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8008 Doreen Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 8008 Doreen Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8008 Doreen Avenue offers parking.
Does 8008 Doreen Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8008 Doreen Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8008 Doreen Avenue have a pool?
No, 8008 Doreen Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8008 Doreen Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8008 Doreen Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8008 Doreen Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8008 Doreen Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Foundry
4900 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Alexan Summit
1424 Summit Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Elan River District
4921 White Settlement Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76114
Maxwell
8300 Brentwood Stair Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Olympus 7th Street
2601 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Club at Fossil Creek
3400 Western Center Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Enclave on Golden Triangle Apartments
5001 Golden Triangle Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Woodmont
1021 Oak Grove Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76115

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University