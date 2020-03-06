Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
8007 Marydean Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 4
8007 Marydean Avenue
8007 Marydean Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
8007 Marydean Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Western Hills North
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Smoking: No
Year Built: 2018
Deposits: $1,350.00
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8007 Marydean Avenue have any available units?
8007 Marydean Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 8007 Marydean Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8007 Marydean Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8007 Marydean Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8007 Marydean Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8007 Marydean Avenue offer parking?
No, 8007 Marydean Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8007 Marydean Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8007 Marydean Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8007 Marydean Avenue have a pool?
No, 8007 Marydean Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8007 Marydean Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8007 Marydean Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8007 Marydean Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8007 Marydean Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8007 Marydean Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8007 Marydean Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
