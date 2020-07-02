All apartments in Fort Worth
800 W Baltimore Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

800 W Baltimore Avenue

800 West Baltimore Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

800 West Baltimore Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Fairmount

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Come view this beautiful home built in 2014 in the historic Fairmount area. This home has 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and a detached 1 car garage. You will notice the beautiful hardwood floors throughout the whole house, double crown molding, and a warm inviting gas log fireplace in the living room. Open concept floor plan. Stainless steel appliances and dark granite counter tops in this spacious kitchen, as well as a large separate utility room, mud room. Master bedroom with ample space and a huge walk-in closet you'll sure to fall in love with. Enjoy a cup of coffee and some fresh air each morning on the beautiful balcony from the bedroom. Call me today for a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 W Baltimore Avenue have any available units?
800 W Baltimore Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 800 W Baltimore Avenue have?
Some of 800 W Baltimore Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 W Baltimore Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
800 W Baltimore Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 W Baltimore Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 800 W Baltimore Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 800 W Baltimore Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 800 W Baltimore Avenue offers parking.
Does 800 W Baltimore Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 W Baltimore Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 W Baltimore Avenue have a pool?
No, 800 W Baltimore Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 800 W Baltimore Avenue have accessible units?
No, 800 W Baltimore Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 800 W Baltimore Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 800 W Baltimore Avenue has units with dishwashers.

