800 W Baltimore Avenue

Come view this beautiful home built in 2014 in the historic Fairmount area. This home has 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and a detached 1 car garage. You will notice the beautiful hardwood floors throughout the whole house, double crown molding, and a warm inviting gas log fireplace in the living room. Open concept floor plan. Stainless steel appliances and dark granite counter tops in this spacious kitchen, as well as a large separate utility room, mud room. Master bedroom with ample space and a huge walk-in closet you'll sure to fall in love with. Enjoy a cup of coffee and some fresh air each morning on the beautiful balcony from the bedroom. Call me today for a showing!