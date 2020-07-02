Rent Calculator
800 Claycourt Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 20
800 Claycourt Circle
800 Claycourt Circle
·
No Longer Available
Location
800 Claycourt Circle, Fort Worth, TX 76120
Bentley Village-Waterchase
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
3-2-2
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 800 Claycourt Circle have any available units?
800 Claycourt Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 800 Claycourt Circle have?
Some of 800 Claycourt Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 800 Claycourt Circle currently offering any rent specials?
800 Claycourt Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 Claycourt Circle pet-friendly?
No, 800 Claycourt Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 800 Claycourt Circle offer parking?
No, 800 Claycourt Circle does not offer parking.
Does 800 Claycourt Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 Claycourt Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 Claycourt Circle have a pool?
No, 800 Claycourt Circle does not have a pool.
Does 800 Claycourt Circle have accessible units?
No, 800 Claycourt Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 800 Claycourt Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 800 Claycourt Circle has units with dishwashers.
