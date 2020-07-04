Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7959 Margarita Drive
7959 Margarita Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
7959 Margarita Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Park Glen
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7959 Margarita Drive have any available units?
7959 Margarita Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7959 Margarita Drive have?
Some of 7959 Margarita Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7959 Margarita Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7959 Margarita Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7959 Margarita Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7959 Margarita Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 7959 Margarita Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7959 Margarita Drive offers parking.
Does 7959 Margarita Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7959 Margarita Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7959 Margarita Drive have a pool?
No, 7959 Margarita Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7959 Margarita Drive have accessible units?
No, 7959 Margarita Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7959 Margarita Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7959 Margarita Drive has units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings
Cortland Presidio East
2322 Presidio Vista Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Trinity at Left Bank
411 Harrold St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Hulen Gardens
7415 Tallow Wind Trl
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Trinity Meadows
4633 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76133
The Landing at Cross Creek
6301 Old Denton Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76131
The Dylan
5344 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76123
Firestone West 7th
1001 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Lofts at Alta LeftBank
600 Harrold St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
