7959 Margarita Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7959 Margarita Drive

7959 Margarita Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7959 Margarita Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Park Glen

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7959 Margarita Drive have any available units?
7959 Margarita Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7959 Margarita Drive have?
Some of 7959 Margarita Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7959 Margarita Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7959 Margarita Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7959 Margarita Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7959 Margarita Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 7959 Margarita Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7959 Margarita Drive offers parking.
Does 7959 Margarita Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7959 Margarita Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7959 Margarita Drive have a pool?
No, 7959 Margarita Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7959 Margarita Drive have accessible units?
No, 7959 Margarita Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7959 Margarita Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7959 Margarita Drive has units with dishwashers.

