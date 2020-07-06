All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated January 9 2020 at 7:34 PM

7945 Waterside Trail

7945 Waterside Trail · No Longer Available
Location

7945 Waterside Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application and admin fee with an approved application!**
Charming 4 bed, 2.1 bath, 2,106 sq ft, 1 story home in Fort Worth! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7945 Waterside Trail have any available units?
7945 Waterside Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 7945 Waterside Trail currently offering any rent specials?
7945 Waterside Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7945 Waterside Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 7945 Waterside Trail is pet friendly.
Does 7945 Waterside Trail offer parking?
No, 7945 Waterside Trail does not offer parking.
Does 7945 Waterside Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7945 Waterside Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7945 Waterside Trail have a pool?
No, 7945 Waterside Trail does not have a pool.
Does 7945 Waterside Trail have accessible units?
No, 7945 Waterside Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 7945 Waterside Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 7945 Waterside Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7945 Waterside Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 7945 Waterside Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

