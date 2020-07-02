All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 7941 Ballater Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
7941 Ballater Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7941 Ballater Drive

7941 Ballater Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7941 Ballater Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Meadow Creek

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE4678735)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7941 Ballater Drive have any available units?
7941 Ballater Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 7941 Ballater Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7941 Ballater Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7941 Ballater Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7941 Ballater Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 7941 Ballater Drive offer parking?
No, 7941 Ballater Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7941 Ballater Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7941 Ballater Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7941 Ballater Drive have a pool?
No, 7941 Ballater Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7941 Ballater Drive have accessible units?
No, 7941 Ballater Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7941 Ballater Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7941 Ballater Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7941 Ballater Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7941 Ballater Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Riverside
6032 Travertine Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Oxford at Lake Worth
1501 Westpark View Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76108
Republic Park Vista
8625 Ray White Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Elan Crockett Row
3001 Crockett Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Atlantic Station
2650 Western Center Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76131
Hulen Oaks
5700 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Kelton at Clearfork Apartments
4945 Gage Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Lake Pointe
6111 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76137

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University