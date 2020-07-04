All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated November 16 2019 at 4:59 AM

7914 Marydean Avenue

7914 Marydean Ave · No Longer Available
Location

7914 Marydean Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Western Hills North

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
READY NOW!! APPLY today !!!

Very Spacious 4B/2B Featuring: Large Living Room Opens up to Kitchen and Dining Area, Kitchen Appliances, Laundry Area w/Full Size Washer & Dryer Connection, Private Fenced Yard, Covered Patio

View all available properties at http://www.turnkeydfw.com

7914 Marydean Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76116

SPACIOUS DUPLEX HOME FEATURING:
4 BEDROOOMS
2 BATHROOMS
Dining Area
Walk-In Closets
Ceiling Fans
INCLUDES STOVE
INCLUDES DISHWASHER
INCLUDES REFRIGERATOR
Laundry Area with Full Size Washer & Dryer Connections
COVERED PATIO
PRIVATE FENCED YARD
Pet Friendly

PET POLICY: Turn Key limits pets to certain breeds and limits the number of pets on a per property basis. The prohibited breeds are: Akita, American Bulldog, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois, Caucasion Mtn Dog/Ovcharka, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Keeshond, Mastiff, Pitt Bull, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Terrier, Wolf Hybrid, or any mix of the above. (The list of prohibited breeds may change based on new breeds and insurance regulations regarding pet breeds not covered by policies. If you have any concerns about your pets, please contact the Turn Key office prior to submitting an application.)

GREAT FORT WORTH LOCATION NEAR:
Downtown Fort Worth
Near JRB
Minutes to Lockheed Martin
Minutes to Camp Bowie
Near I-30

Call TODAY!

"Keeping you happy in your home"

Prices & Specials Subject To Change Please Call Leasing Specialist at 877.727.4767 For Current Property Pricing.

Sponsoring Broker Turn Key Real Estate Management, LLC. TX license # 9002423

"We are pledged to the letter and spirit of U.S. Policy for the achievement of EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY throughout the Nation. We encourage and support an affirmative advertising and marketing program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin."

**THIS PROPERTY IS PROFESSIONALLY LEASED AND/OR MANAGED BY TURN KEY REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT, LLC

IF YOU ARE NOT WORKING WITH A LICENSED TEXAS REAL ESTATE AGENT OR A MEMBER OF THE TURN KEY STAFF, YOU MAY BE INVOLVED IN A PHISHING SCAM.

IF YOU BELIEVE YOU ARE INVOLVED IN A PHISHING SCAM, PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE AT 877-727-4767.

THIS NOTICE IS GOOD FOR THE CALENDAR YEAR OF 2019.**

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7914 Marydean Avenue have any available units?
7914 Marydean Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7914 Marydean Avenue have?
Some of 7914 Marydean Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7914 Marydean Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7914 Marydean Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7914 Marydean Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7914 Marydean Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7914 Marydean Avenue offer parking?
No, 7914 Marydean Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7914 Marydean Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7914 Marydean Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7914 Marydean Avenue have a pool?
No, 7914 Marydean Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7914 Marydean Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 7914 Marydean Avenue has accessible units.
Does 7914 Marydean Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7914 Marydean Avenue has units with dishwashers.

