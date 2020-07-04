7914 Marydean Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities accessible cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Very Spacious 4B/2B Featuring: Large Living Room Opens up to Kitchen and Dining Area, Kitchen Appliances, Laundry Area w/Full Size Washer & Dryer Connection, Private Fenced Yard, Covered Patio



7914 Marydean Ave

Fort Worth, TX 76116



SPACIOUS DUPLEX HOME FEATURING:

4 BEDROOOMS

2 BATHROOMS

Dining Area

Walk-In Closets

Ceiling Fans

INCLUDES STOVE

INCLUDES DISHWASHER

INCLUDES REFRIGERATOR

Laundry Area with Full Size Washer & Dryer Connections

COVERED PATIO

PRIVATE FENCED YARD

Pet Friendly



PET POLICY: Turn Key limits pets to certain breeds and limits the number of pets on a per property basis. The prohibited breeds are: Akita, American Bulldog, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois, Caucasion Mtn Dog/Ovcharka, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Keeshond, Mastiff, Pitt Bull, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Terrier, Wolf Hybrid, or any mix of the above. (The list of prohibited breeds may change based on new breeds and insurance regulations regarding pet breeds not covered by policies. If you have any concerns about your pets, please contact the Turn Key office prior to submitting an application.)



GREAT FORT WORTH LOCATION NEAR:

Downtown Fort Worth

Near JRB

Minutes to Lockheed Martin

Minutes to Camp Bowie

Near I-30



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.