Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
7912 Camelot
Last updated December 7 2019 at 11:57 AM

7912 Camelot

7912 Camelot Road · No Longer Available
Location

7912 Camelot Road, Fort Worth, TX 76134
Willow Creek

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bdrm, 2 bath, 2 car garage - Large home located in good neighborhood. Close to schools, shopping and highways. Huge 2nd living room, or could be used as 4th bedroom.

(RLNE5160153)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7912 Camelot have any available units?
7912 Camelot doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 7912 Camelot currently offering any rent specials?
7912 Camelot is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7912 Camelot pet-friendly?
No, 7912 Camelot is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 7912 Camelot offer parking?
Yes, 7912 Camelot offers parking.
Does 7912 Camelot have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7912 Camelot does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7912 Camelot have a pool?
No, 7912 Camelot does not have a pool.
Does 7912 Camelot have accessible units?
No, 7912 Camelot does not have accessible units.
Does 7912 Camelot have units with dishwashers?
No, 7912 Camelot does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7912 Camelot have units with air conditioning?
No, 7912 Camelot does not have units with air conditioning.

