7832 Garza Avenue

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A charming 4 bedrooms, 2 bath home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Large living room with laminate wood floors, vaulted ceilings with a view to the kitchen! Great kitchen with matching appliances, island and plenty of cabinets! Fenced backyard with covered patio and much more! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.