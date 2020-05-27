7820 Portman Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This lovely home has everything you need and want, from the functional open floor plan to the small details like vaulted ceilings and mature landscaping, this is a great place to call home! Some designer features of this home include a neutral color scheme, stylish updated fixtures and easy to maintain tile flooring! The spacious kitchen includes all the major stainless steel appliances, modern counter tops and abundant cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. All this, plus a fully fenced back yard! If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.