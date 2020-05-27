All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated April 24 2020 at 3:32 PM

7820 Portman Avenue

7820 Portman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7820 Portman Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Handley

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely home has everything you need and want, from the functional open floor plan to the small details like vaulted ceilings and mature landscaping, this is a great place to call home! Some designer features of this home include a neutral color scheme, stylish updated fixtures and easy to maintain tile flooring! The spacious kitchen includes all the major stainless steel appliances, modern counter tops and abundant cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. All this, plus a fully fenced back yard! If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7820 Portman Avenue have any available units?
7820 Portman Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 7820 Portman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7820 Portman Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7820 Portman Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7820 Portman Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7820 Portman Avenue offer parking?
No, 7820 Portman Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7820 Portman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7820 Portman Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7820 Portman Avenue have a pool?
No, 7820 Portman Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7820 Portman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7820 Portman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7820 Portman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7820 Portman Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7820 Portman Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7820 Portman Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

