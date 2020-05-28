All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated April 13 2020 at 8:28 AM

7809 Kramer Court

7809 Kramer Court · No Longer Available
Location

7809 Kramer Court, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Cookes Meadow

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7809 Kramer Court have any available units?
7809 Kramer Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7809 Kramer Court have?
Some of 7809 Kramer Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7809 Kramer Court currently offering any rent specials?
7809 Kramer Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7809 Kramer Court pet-friendly?
No, 7809 Kramer Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 7809 Kramer Court offer parking?
Yes, 7809 Kramer Court offers parking.
Does 7809 Kramer Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7809 Kramer Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7809 Kramer Court have a pool?
No, 7809 Kramer Court does not have a pool.
Does 7809 Kramer Court have accessible units?
No, 7809 Kramer Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7809 Kramer Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7809 Kramer Court has units with dishwashers.

