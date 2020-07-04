All apartments in Fort Worth
7808 Acapulco Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7808 Acapulco Rd

7808 Acapulco Road · No Longer Available
Location

7808 Acapulco Road, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Handley

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
A spacious and move-in ready 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Ft Worth is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

$200 off the first months rent!

https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/7808-acapulco-rd

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7808 Acapulco Rd have any available units?
7808 Acapulco Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 7808 Acapulco Rd currently offering any rent specials?
7808 Acapulco Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7808 Acapulco Rd pet-friendly?
No, 7808 Acapulco Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 7808 Acapulco Rd offer parking?
No, 7808 Acapulco Rd does not offer parking.
Does 7808 Acapulco Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7808 Acapulco Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7808 Acapulco Rd have a pool?
No, 7808 Acapulco Rd does not have a pool.
Does 7808 Acapulco Rd have accessible units?
No, 7808 Acapulco Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 7808 Acapulco Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 7808 Acapulco Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7808 Acapulco Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 7808 Acapulco Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

