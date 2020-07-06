7767 Teal Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Cute family home located in a quiet neighborhood with a nearby park. Three bedrooms and two and a half baths. Spacious living area with gas fireplace. All windows with faux wood blinds. Updated stainless steel appliances. Laminate wood flooring throughout the home. Spacious backyard. House is in the acclaimed Keller School district.