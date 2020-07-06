All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated November 22 2019 at 9:31 AM

7767 Teal Drive

7767 Teal Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7767 Teal Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Park Place

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute family home located in a quiet neighborhood with a nearby park. Three bedrooms and two and a half baths. Spacious living area with gas fireplace. All windows with faux wood blinds. Updated stainless steel appliances. Laminate wood flooring throughout the home. Spacious backyard. House is in the acclaimed Keller School district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7767 Teal Drive have any available units?
7767 Teal Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7767 Teal Drive have?
Some of 7767 Teal Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7767 Teal Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7767 Teal Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7767 Teal Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7767 Teal Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 7767 Teal Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7767 Teal Drive offers parking.
Does 7767 Teal Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7767 Teal Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7767 Teal Drive have a pool?
No, 7767 Teal Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7767 Teal Drive have accessible units?
No, 7767 Teal Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7767 Teal Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7767 Teal Drive has units with dishwashers.

