7767 Teal Drive

Cute family home located in a quiet neighborhood with a nearby park. Three bedrooms and two and a half baths. Spacious living area with gas fireplace. All windows with faux wood blinds. Updated stainless steel appliances. Laminate wood flooring throughout the home. Spacious backyard. House is in the acclaimed Keller School district.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
