Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7749 Lexus Drive

7749 Lexus Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7749 Lexus Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Parkwood Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Beautiful 3 bedroom and an office, 2 bath, 2 car garage with open floor plan. Beautiful kitchen with tumbled tile backsplash and breakfast bar. Open floor plan with wood floors in the family room. Great outdoor entertainment area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7749 Lexus Drive have any available units?
7749 Lexus Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7749 Lexus Drive have?
Some of 7749 Lexus Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7749 Lexus Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7749 Lexus Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7749 Lexus Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7749 Lexus Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 7749 Lexus Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7749 Lexus Drive offers parking.
Does 7749 Lexus Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7749 Lexus Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7749 Lexus Drive have a pool?
No, 7749 Lexus Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7749 Lexus Drive have accessible units?
No, 7749 Lexus Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7749 Lexus Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7749 Lexus Drive has units with dishwashers.

