7749 Lexus Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137 Parkwood Hills
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom and an office, 2 bath, 2 car garage with open floor plan. Beautiful kitchen with tumbled tile backsplash and breakfast bar. Open floor plan with wood floors in the family room. Great outdoor entertainment area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
7749 Lexus Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
