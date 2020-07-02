Rent Calculator
Last updated September 8 2019 at 6:48 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7725 Greengage Drive
7725 Greengage Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
7725 Greengage Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Meadows of Candleridge
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move IN Special! Sign your lease by 9.30.19 and receive $250 off your move-in funds. Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.1 bath ready for immediate move-in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7725 Greengage Drive have any available units?
7725 Greengage Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7725 Greengage Drive have?
Some of 7725 Greengage Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7725 Greengage Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7725 Greengage Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7725 Greengage Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7725 Greengage Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 7725 Greengage Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7725 Greengage Drive offers parking.
Does 7725 Greengage Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7725 Greengage Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7725 Greengage Drive have a pool?
No, 7725 Greengage Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7725 Greengage Drive have accessible units?
No, 7725 Greengage Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7725 Greengage Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7725 Greengage Drive has units with dishwashers.
