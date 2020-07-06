Rent Calculator
7716 Parkwood Plaza Drive
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:00 AM
7716 Parkwood Plaza Drive
7716 Parkwood Plaza Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
7716 Parkwood Plaza Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Parkwood Hills
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $50 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7716 Parkwood Plaza Drive have any available units?
7716 Parkwood Plaza Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7716 Parkwood Plaza Drive have?
Some of 7716 Parkwood Plaza Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 7716 Parkwood Plaza Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7716 Parkwood Plaza Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7716 Parkwood Plaza Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7716 Parkwood Plaza Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 7716 Parkwood Plaza Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7716 Parkwood Plaza Drive offers parking.
Does 7716 Parkwood Plaza Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7716 Parkwood Plaza Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7716 Parkwood Plaza Drive have a pool?
No, 7716 Parkwood Plaza Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7716 Parkwood Plaza Drive have accessible units?
No, 7716 Parkwood Plaza Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7716 Parkwood Plaza Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7716 Parkwood Plaza Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
