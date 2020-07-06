All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 7716 Parkwood Plaza Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
7716 Parkwood Plaza Drive
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

7716 Parkwood Plaza Drive

7716 Parkwood Plaza Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7716 Parkwood Plaza Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Parkwood Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $50 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7716 Parkwood Plaza Drive have any available units?
7716 Parkwood Plaza Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7716 Parkwood Plaza Drive have?
Some of 7716 Parkwood Plaza Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7716 Parkwood Plaza Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7716 Parkwood Plaza Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7716 Parkwood Plaza Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7716 Parkwood Plaza Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 7716 Parkwood Plaza Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7716 Parkwood Plaza Drive offers parking.
Does 7716 Parkwood Plaza Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7716 Parkwood Plaza Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7716 Parkwood Plaza Drive have a pool?
No, 7716 Parkwood Plaza Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7716 Parkwood Plaza Drive have accessible units?
No, 7716 Parkwood Plaza Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7716 Parkwood Plaza Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7716 Parkwood Plaza Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terrell Homes
1220 East Vickery Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Tall Grass Village
3350 Amador Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Magnolia Lofts on Vickery
801 W Vickery Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Coventry At Cityview
5200 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Sycamore Center Villas
7901 Chandra Lane
Fort Worth, TX 76134
The Chisholm
7354 Harris Parkway
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Cooper
1001 West Rosedale Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Constellation Ranch
500 W Loop 820 S
Fort Worth, TX 76108

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University