7712 Novella
Last updated June 5 2019 at 5:57 AM
1 of 3
7712 Novella
7712 Novella Dr
No Longer Available
Location
7712 Novella Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76134
Hallmark-Camelot
Amenities
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice, clean duplex and development. Fenced back yard and Landlord cuts the lawn. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, with breakfast bar. Ceramic tile throughout home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7712 Novella have any available units?
7712 Novella doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 7712 Novella currently offering any rent specials?
7712 Novella is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7712 Novella pet-friendly?
No, 7712 Novella is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 7712 Novella offer parking?
Yes, 7712 Novella offers parking.
Does 7712 Novella have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7712 Novella does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7712 Novella have a pool?
No, 7712 Novella does not have a pool.
Does 7712 Novella have accessible units?
No, 7712 Novella does not have accessible units.
Does 7712 Novella have units with dishwashers?
No, 7712 Novella does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7712 Novella have units with air conditioning?
No, 7712 Novella does not have units with air conditioning.
