Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 7704 Portman Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
7704 Portman Avenue
Last updated April 11 2019 at 1:53 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7704 Portman Avenue
7704 Portman Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
7704 Portman Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Handley
Amenities
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Cozy cute house with huge backyard in a quiet neighborhood. One extra room with double doors could be considered as an office or the fourth bedroom. New paint. Please verify school information.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7704 Portman Avenue have any available units?
7704 Portman Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 7704 Portman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7704 Portman Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7704 Portman Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7704 Portman Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 7704 Portman Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7704 Portman Avenue offers parking.
Does 7704 Portman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7704 Portman Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7704 Portman Avenue have a pool?
No, 7704 Portman Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7704 Portman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7704 Portman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7704 Portman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7704 Portman Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7704 Portman Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7704 Portman Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Bowery at Southside
220 East Broadway Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Ranch at Fossil Creek
5350 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Chaparral
6520 Red Sierra Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Lincoln Park at Trinity Bluff
520 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Marine Creek Apartments
4500 Marine Creek Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76106
The Retreat at River Ranch
4850 River Ranch Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Club at Fossil Creek
3400 Western Center Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The Summit at Landry Way
7412 Ederville Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Similar Pages
Fort Worth 1 Bedrooms
Fort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Fort Worth
City View
Centre Port Business Park
Fairway Bend
Harmony Hills
Woodhaven
Overton South
Scenic Bluff
Apartments Near Colleges
Tarrant County College District
Texas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science Center
Texas Wesleyan University
Amberton University