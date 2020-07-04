All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated April 24 2019

7701 Skylake Drive

Location

7701 Skylake Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Lake Country

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Fort Worth, TX. It offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and sq ft of living space. Features include laminate floors and plush carpeting, a kitchen with black appliances, 2 car garage, fenced in yard, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7701 Skylake Drive have any available units?
7701 Skylake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 7701 Skylake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7701 Skylake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7701 Skylake Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7701 Skylake Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7701 Skylake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7701 Skylake Drive offers parking.
Does 7701 Skylake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7701 Skylake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7701 Skylake Drive have a pool?
No, 7701 Skylake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7701 Skylake Drive have accessible units?
No, 7701 Skylake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7701 Skylake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7701 Skylake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7701 Skylake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7701 Skylake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

