Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
7680 Hollow Point Drive
Last updated March 17 2020 at 9:57 PM

7680 Hollow Point Drive

7680 Hollow Point Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7680 Hollow Point Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76123

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE SOON and now accepting applications! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7680 Hollow Point Drive have any available units?
7680 Hollow Point Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 7680 Hollow Point Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7680 Hollow Point Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7680 Hollow Point Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7680 Hollow Point Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7680 Hollow Point Drive offer parking?
No, 7680 Hollow Point Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7680 Hollow Point Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7680 Hollow Point Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7680 Hollow Point Drive have a pool?
No, 7680 Hollow Point Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7680 Hollow Point Drive have accessible units?
No, 7680 Hollow Point Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7680 Hollow Point Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7680 Hollow Point Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7680 Hollow Point Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7680 Hollow Point Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

