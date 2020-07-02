All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated February 20 2020

7672 Hollow Point Drive

7672 Hollow Point Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7672 Hollow Point Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76123

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7672 Hollow Point Drive have any available units?
7672 Hollow Point Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 7672 Hollow Point Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7672 Hollow Point Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7672 Hollow Point Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7672 Hollow Point Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7672 Hollow Point Drive offer parking?
No, 7672 Hollow Point Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7672 Hollow Point Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7672 Hollow Point Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7672 Hollow Point Drive have a pool?
No, 7672 Hollow Point Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7672 Hollow Point Drive have accessible units?
No, 7672 Hollow Point Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7672 Hollow Point Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7672 Hollow Point Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7672 Hollow Point Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7672 Hollow Point Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

