7664 Hollow Forest Drive

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with open floor plan. Some hardwood floors. Separate laundry rooms. Nice corner lot. Spacious covered porches. Formal living and dining rooms. Master bath as garden tub, separate shower and walk-in closet.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
