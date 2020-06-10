All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019

7664 Hollow Forest Drive

Location

7664 Hollow Forest Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76123

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with open floor plan. Some hardwood floors. Separate laundry rooms. Nice corner lot. Spacious covered porches. Formal living and dining rooms. Master bath as garden tub, separate shower and walk-in closet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7664 Hollow Forest Drive have any available units?
7664 Hollow Forest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7664 Hollow Forest Drive have?
Some of 7664 Hollow Forest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7664 Hollow Forest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7664 Hollow Forest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7664 Hollow Forest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7664 Hollow Forest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 7664 Hollow Forest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7664 Hollow Forest Drive offers parking.
Does 7664 Hollow Forest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7664 Hollow Forest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7664 Hollow Forest Drive have a pool?
No, 7664 Hollow Forest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7664 Hollow Forest Drive have accessible units?
No, 7664 Hollow Forest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7664 Hollow Forest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7664 Hollow Forest Drive has units with dishwashers.

