All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 7656 Colorado Creek Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
7656 Colorado Creek Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7656 Colorado Creek Court

7656 Colorado Creek Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7656 Colorado Creek Court, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Meadows of Candleridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute half duplex with 2 car garage on Cul-de-Sac. Large fenced backyard. Laminate flooring in living area. Stainless appliances in kitchen. Breakfast nook and kitchen are open to living area with fbfp. Close to freeways, shopping and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7656 Colorado Creek Court have any available units?
7656 Colorado Creek Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7656 Colorado Creek Court have?
Some of 7656 Colorado Creek Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7656 Colorado Creek Court currently offering any rent specials?
7656 Colorado Creek Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7656 Colorado Creek Court pet-friendly?
No, 7656 Colorado Creek Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 7656 Colorado Creek Court offer parking?
Yes, 7656 Colorado Creek Court offers parking.
Does 7656 Colorado Creek Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7656 Colorado Creek Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7656 Colorado Creek Court have a pool?
No, 7656 Colorado Creek Court does not have a pool.
Does 7656 Colorado Creek Court have accessible units?
No, 7656 Colorado Creek Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7656 Colorado Creek Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7656 Colorado Creek Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Move Cross Country
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Depot
555 Elm St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Terrell Homes
1220 East Vickery Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Monarch Medical District
1108 7th Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Parkside So7
900 Matisse Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Tacara Village
10401 North Riverside Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Hulen Gardens
7415 Tallow Wind Trl
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Rivervue
5828 Arborlawn Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Villa Lago
8201 Boat Club Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76179

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University