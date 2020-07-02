7656 Colorado Creek Court, Fort Worth, TX 76133 Meadows of Candleridge
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute half duplex with 2 car garage on Cul-de-Sac. Large fenced backyard. Laminate flooring in living area. Stainless appliances in kitchen. Breakfast nook and kitchen are open to living area with fbfp. Close to freeways, shopping and schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7656 Colorado Creek Court have any available units?
7656 Colorado Creek Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7656 Colorado Creek Court have?
Some of 7656 Colorado Creek Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7656 Colorado Creek Court currently offering any rent specials?
7656 Colorado Creek Court is not currently offering any rent specials.