7656 Colorado Creek Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Cute half duplex with 2 car garage on Cul-de-Sac. Large fenced backyard. Laminate flooring in living area. Stainless appliances in kitchen. Breakfast nook and kitchen are open to living area with fbfp. Close to freeways, shopping and schools.