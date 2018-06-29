All apartments in Fort Worth
7652 Sienna Ridge Lane
7652 Sienna Ridge Lane

7652 Sienna Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7652 Sienna Ridge Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Basswood Village

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful single story home in North Fort Worth. 3 Bedroom 2 Bath. Great location, close to all the restaurants and shopping. Quick access to several major freeways. Available May 23 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7652 Sienna Ridge Lane have any available units?
7652 Sienna Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7652 Sienna Ridge Lane have?
Some of 7652 Sienna Ridge Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7652 Sienna Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7652 Sienna Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7652 Sienna Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7652 Sienna Ridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 7652 Sienna Ridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7652 Sienna Ridge Lane offers parking.
Does 7652 Sienna Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7652 Sienna Ridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7652 Sienna Ridge Lane have a pool?
No, 7652 Sienna Ridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7652 Sienna Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 7652 Sienna Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7652 Sienna Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7652 Sienna Ridge Lane has units with dishwashers.

