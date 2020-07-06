All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7640 Misty Ridge Drive North

7640 Misty Ridge Drive North · No Longer Available
Location

7640 Misty Ridge Drive North, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Summerfields with spare office and mud-room leading to back yard. New vinyl plank flooring throughout interior, split bedrooms, his & hers closets in master, separate tub & shower in master bath, new granite counters in kitchen and both baths, updated fixtures & more. Dogs considered on a case by case basis with owner approval and additional deposit. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. Application forms are provided by the office after showing is complete and prospect completes survey from showing service after showing is completed.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7640 Misty Ridge Drive North have any available units?
7640 Misty Ridge Drive North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 7640 Misty Ridge Drive North currently offering any rent specials?
7640 Misty Ridge Drive North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7640 Misty Ridge Drive North pet-friendly?
Yes, 7640 Misty Ridge Drive North is pet friendly.
Does 7640 Misty Ridge Drive North offer parking?
No, 7640 Misty Ridge Drive North does not offer parking.
Does 7640 Misty Ridge Drive North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7640 Misty Ridge Drive North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7640 Misty Ridge Drive North have a pool?
No, 7640 Misty Ridge Drive North does not have a pool.
Does 7640 Misty Ridge Drive North have accessible units?
No, 7640 Misty Ridge Drive North does not have accessible units.
Does 7640 Misty Ridge Drive North have units with dishwashers?
No, 7640 Misty Ridge Drive North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7640 Misty Ridge Drive North have units with air conditioning?
No, 7640 Misty Ridge Drive North does not have units with air conditioning.

