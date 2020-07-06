7640 Misty Ridge Drive North

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Summerfields with spare office and mud-room leading to back yard. New vinyl plank flooring throughout interior, split bedrooms, his & hers closets in master, separate tub & shower in master bath, new granite counters in kitchen and both baths, updated fixtures & more. Dogs considered on a case by case basis with owner approval and additional deposit. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. Application forms are provided by the office after showing is complete and prospect completes survey from showing service after showing is completed.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.