Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 7605 Castillo Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
7605 Castillo Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7605 Castillo Road
7605 Castillo Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
7605 Castillo Road, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Handley
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
4-2-2 Updated with new paint and floor covering.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7605 Castillo Road have any available units?
7605 Castillo Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7605 Castillo Road have?
Some of 7605 Castillo Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7605 Castillo Road currently offering any rent specials?
7605 Castillo Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7605 Castillo Road pet-friendly?
No, 7605 Castillo Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 7605 Castillo Road offer parking?
No, 7605 Castillo Road does not offer parking.
Does 7605 Castillo Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7605 Castillo Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7605 Castillo Road have a pool?
No, 7605 Castillo Road does not have a pool.
Does 7605 Castillo Road have accessible units?
No, 7605 Castillo Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7605 Castillo Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7605 Castillo Road has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Ladera Palms
4500 Campus Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76119
Ridglea Court
5928 Fletcher Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Ascent
6303 Shady Oaks Manor Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76135
The Park at LeBlanc
6250 Granbury Cut Off St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Atlantic Station
2650 Western Center Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76131
The Barcelona on Chisholm Trail
5101 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Crestwood Place
3900 White Settlement Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Woodmont
1021 Oak Grove Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76115
Similar Pages
Fort Worth 1 Bedrooms
Fort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Fort Worth
City View
Centre Port Business Park
Fairway Bend
Harmony Hills
Woodhaven
Overton South
Scenic Bluff
Apartments Near Colleges
Tarrant County College District
Texas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science Center
Texas Wesleyan University
Amberton University