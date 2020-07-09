All apartments in Fort Worth
7604 Chapin Road, Unit B

7604 Chapin Road · No Longer Available
Location

7604 Chapin Road, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Highland Homes

Amenities

granite counters
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
Cozy Town-home! - This Cozy townhome 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms features granite countertops, hard floor surface downstairs and carpeting upstairs. One covered parking space.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5762295)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7604 Chapin Road, Unit B have any available units?
7604 Chapin Road, Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 7604 Chapin Road, Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
7604 Chapin Road, Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7604 Chapin Road, Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 7604 Chapin Road, Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 7604 Chapin Road, Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 7604 Chapin Road, Unit B offers parking.
Does 7604 Chapin Road, Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7604 Chapin Road, Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7604 Chapin Road, Unit B have a pool?
No, 7604 Chapin Road, Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 7604 Chapin Road, Unit B have accessible units?
No, 7604 Chapin Road, Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 7604 Chapin Road, Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 7604 Chapin Road, Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7604 Chapin Road, Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 7604 Chapin Road, Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.

