All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 7604 Chapin Road, Unit B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
7604 Chapin Road, Unit B
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:40 AM
1 of 20
7604 Chapin Road, Unit B
7604 Chapin Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7604 Chapin Road, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Highland Homes
Amenities
granite counters
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
Cozy Town-home! - This Cozy townhome 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms features granite countertops, hard floor surface downstairs and carpeting upstairs. One covered parking space.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5762295)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7604 Chapin Road, Unit B have any available units?
7604 Chapin Road, Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 7604 Chapin Road, Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
7604 Chapin Road, Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7604 Chapin Road, Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 7604 Chapin Road, Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 7604 Chapin Road, Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 7604 Chapin Road, Unit B offers parking.
Does 7604 Chapin Road, Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7604 Chapin Road, Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7604 Chapin Road, Unit B have a pool?
No, 7604 Chapin Road, Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 7604 Chapin Road, Unit B have accessible units?
No, 7604 Chapin Road, Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 7604 Chapin Road, Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 7604 Chapin Road, Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7604 Chapin Road, Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 7604 Chapin Road, Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.
