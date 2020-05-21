All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated October 24 2019 at 3:07 AM

7553 Sienna Ridge Lane

7553 Sienna Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7553 Sienna Ridge Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Basswood Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7553 Sienna Ridge Lane have any available units?
7553 Sienna Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7553 Sienna Ridge Lane have?
Some of 7553 Sienna Ridge Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7553 Sienna Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7553 Sienna Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7553 Sienna Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7553 Sienna Ridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 7553 Sienna Ridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7553 Sienna Ridge Lane offers parking.
Does 7553 Sienna Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7553 Sienna Ridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7553 Sienna Ridge Lane have a pool?
No, 7553 Sienna Ridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7553 Sienna Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 7553 Sienna Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7553 Sienna Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7553 Sienna Ridge Lane has units with dishwashers.

