All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 7552 Boxwood Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
7552 Boxwood Ct
Last updated July 23 2019 at 6:15 PM

7552 Boxwood Ct

7552 Boxwood Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7552 Boxwood Court, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Meadows of Candleridge

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
An amazing and move-in ready 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Fort Worth is now available. This home open floor, and fireplace in living area, plus so much more. Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit our website by clicking here: www.Specializedfortworth.com

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=ZADCDbykor&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializedfortworth.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7552 Boxwood Ct have any available units?
7552 Boxwood Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 7552 Boxwood Ct currently offering any rent specials?
7552 Boxwood Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7552 Boxwood Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 7552 Boxwood Ct is pet friendly.
Does 7552 Boxwood Ct offer parking?
No, 7552 Boxwood Ct does not offer parking.
Does 7552 Boxwood Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7552 Boxwood Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7552 Boxwood Ct have a pool?
No, 7552 Boxwood Ct does not have a pool.
Does 7552 Boxwood Ct have accessible units?
No, 7552 Boxwood Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 7552 Boxwood Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 7552 Boxwood Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7552 Boxwood Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 7552 Boxwood Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elan Crockett Row
3001 Crockett Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Sagewater Village
9340 Feather Grass Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Rivervue
5828 Arborlawn Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76109
The Mansions At Timberland
11401 N Riverside Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Marine Creek Apartments
4500 Marine Creek Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Club at Fossil Creek
3400 Western Center Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The Summit at Landry Way
7412 Ederville Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Lofts at Alta LeftBank
600 Harrold St
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University