7550 Boxwood Ct
Last updated August 26 2019 at 7:22 PM

7550 Boxwood Ct

7550 Boxwood Court · No Longer Available
Location

7550 Boxwood Court, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Meadows of Candleridge

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A spacious and move-in ready 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Ft Worth is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=7i2aZrUe9C&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7550 Boxwood Ct have any available units?
7550 Boxwood Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 7550 Boxwood Ct currently offering any rent specials?
7550 Boxwood Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7550 Boxwood Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 7550 Boxwood Ct is pet friendly.
Does 7550 Boxwood Ct offer parking?
No, 7550 Boxwood Ct does not offer parking.
Does 7550 Boxwood Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7550 Boxwood Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7550 Boxwood Ct have a pool?
No, 7550 Boxwood Ct does not have a pool.
Does 7550 Boxwood Ct have accessible units?
No, 7550 Boxwood Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 7550 Boxwood Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 7550 Boxwood Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7550 Boxwood Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 7550 Boxwood Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

