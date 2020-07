Amenities

Beautiful home in Meadow Creek, Open Concept, Large Family Area with laminate floors, vaulted ceilings, opens to dining and kitchen, floor to ceiling brick fire place. Upstairs balcony over looks living area. Master bedroom is downstairs with bath that has 2 sinks, separate large shower, walk-in closet. Upstairs features living area and 2 bedrooms. Landscaped back yard with lots of room for those cook outs. Appointment required.