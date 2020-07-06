7533 Vanessa Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ice maker microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

GREAT LOCATION! Established neighborhood with mature tress. Easy access to the Metroplex. Good floor plan split bedrooms. Home has been freshly painted and new blinds. Fully fenced backyard. Pets considered. Refrigerator stays on property.



Pics coming soon.