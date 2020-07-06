7533 Vanessa Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76112 Harmony Hills
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
GREAT LOCATION! Established neighborhood with mature tress. Easy access to the Metroplex. Good floor plan split bedrooms. Home has been freshly painted and new blinds. Fully fenced backyard. Pets considered. Refrigerator stays on property.
Pics coming soon.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 100
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7533 Vanessa Drive have any available units?
7533 Vanessa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7533 Vanessa Drive have?
Some of 7533 Vanessa Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7533 Vanessa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7533 Vanessa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7533 Vanessa Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7533 Vanessa Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7533 Vanessa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7533 Vanessa Drive offers parking.
Does 7533 Vanessa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7533 Vanessa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7533 Vanessa Drive have a pool?
No, 7533 Vanessa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7533 Vanessa Drive have accessible units?
No, 7533 Vanessa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7533 Vanessa Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7533 Vanessa Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)