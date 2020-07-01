Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
7529 Kell Drive
Last updated May 28 2020 at 8:58 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7529 Kell Drive
7529 Kell Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
7529 Kell Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Handley
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom home, with wood burning fireplace, two car garage, 2 full baths with washer & dryer connections.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7529 Kell Drive have any available units?
7529 Kell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7529 Kell Drive have?
Some of 7529 Kell Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7529 Kell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7529 Kell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7529 Kell Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7529 Kell Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 7529 Kell Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7529 Kell Drive offers parking.
Does 7529 Kell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7529 Kell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7529 Kell Drive have a pool?
No, 7529 Kell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7529 Kell Drive have accessible units?
No, 7529 Kell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7529 Kell Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7529 Kell Drive has units with dishwashers.
