7525 Plumgrove Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage new construction

Brand new 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath David Weekley Home located in Tavolo Park! Light, bright & open floor plan. Large living area opens to dining room & island kitchen with granite counters, built-in microwave & plenty of cabinet space. Study & Owner's retreat down. Master bath features separate tub & shower, dual sinks & walk-in closet. 3 bedrooms & 2nd living area upstairs. One bedroom with private bath off 2nd living makes great retreat. Ceramic tile & wood floors. Backyard has open patio. Yard care & HOA dues included in lease. Full use of facilities including community pool & clubhouse. Easy access to major roads & shopping.