7525 Plumgrove Road
Last updated May 24 2019 at 10:35 AM

7525 Plumgrove Road

7525 Plumgrove Rd · No Longer Available
Location

7525 Plumgrove Rd, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Meadow Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Brand new 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath David Weekley Home located in Tavolo Park! Light, bright & open floor plan. Large living area opens to dining room & island kitchen with granite counters, built-in microwave & plenty of cabinet space. Study & Owner's retreat down. Master bath features separate tub & shower, dual sinks & walk-in closet. 3 bedrooms & 2nd living area upstairs. One bedroom with private bath off 2nd living makes great retreat. Ceramic tile & wood floors. Backyard has open patio. Yard care & HOA dues included in lease. Full use of facilities including community pool & clubhouse. Easy access to major roads & shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7525 Plumgrove Road have any available units?
7525 Plumgrove Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7525 Plumgrove Road have?
Some of 7525 Plumgrove Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7525 Plumgrove Road currently offering any rent specials?
7525 Plumgrove Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7525 Plumgrove Road pet-friendly?
No, 7525 Plumgrove Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 7525 Plumgrove Road offer parking?
Yes, 7525 Plumgrove Road offers parking.
Does 7525 Plumgrove Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7525 Plumgrove Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7525 Plumgrove Road have a pool?
Yes, 7525 Plumgrove Road has a pool.
Does 7525 Plumgrove Road have accessible units?
No, 7525 Plumgrove Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7525 Plumgrove Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7525 Plumgrove Road has units with dishwashers.

