7512 Westwind Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace oven

Darling Eagle Mountain area property! Gorgeous floor plan with split bedrooms. Large backyard with side entry garage. Formal dining area right off the oversized living room complete with fireplace and wet bar. Washer and Dryer included.