7512 Marrs Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76140 Alta Mesa East
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
Redone and ready! Great house with a large backyard and garage. Newly remodeled clean and crisp. Perfect for your family. Open living and kitchen area with fireplace. Check it out, like it, love it, rent it!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7512 Marrs Drive have any available units?
7512 Marrs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 7512 Marrs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7512 Marrs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.