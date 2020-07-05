All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated September 11 2019 at 6:54 PM

7512 Marrs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7512 Marrs Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76140
Alta Mesa East

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Redone and ready! Great house with a large backyard and garage. Newly remodeled clean and crisp. Perfect for your family. Open living and kitchen area with fireplace. Check it out, like it, love it, rent it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7512 Marrs Drive have any available units?
7512 Marrs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 7512 Marrs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7512 Marrs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7512 Marrs Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7512 Marrs Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 7512 Marrs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7512 Marrs Drive offers parking.
Does 7512 Marrs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7512 Marrs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7512 Marrs Drive have a pool?
No, 7512 Marrs Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7512 Marrs Drive have accessible units?
No, 7512 Marrs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7512 Marrs Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7512 Marrs Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7512 Marrs Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7512 Marrs Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

