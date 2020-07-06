All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

7508 Beckwood Drive

7508 Beckwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7508 Beckwood Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Handley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
GOOD SIZE BACKYARD, TITLE IN LIVING ROOM, KITCHEN AND BEDROOM. TWO STORAGES WITH SINK FOR FAMILY CONVENIENCE, COVER PATIO. FRUIT TREE. GRANITE COUNTERTOP IN KITCHEN, BATH. SAFETY IRON GUARD WINDOWS. READY TO MOVE IN!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7508 Beckwood Drive have any available units?
7508 Beckwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7508 Beckwood Drive have?
Some of 7508 Beckwood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7508 Beckwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7508 Beckwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7508 Beckwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7508 Beckwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 7508 Beckwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7508 Beckwood Drive offers parking.
Does 7508 Beckwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7508 Beckwood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7508 Beckwood Drive have a pool?
No, 7508 Beckwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7508 Beckwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 7508 Beckwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7508 Beckwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7508 Beckwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

