GOOD SIZE BACKYARD, TITLE IN LIVING ROOM, KITCHEN AND BEDROOM. TWO STORAGES WITH SINK FOR FAMILY CONVENIENCE, COVER PATIO. FRUIT TREE. GRANITE COUNTERTOP IN KITCHEN, BATH. SAFETY IRON GUARD WINDOWS. READY TO MOVE IN!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7508 Beckwood Drive have any available units?
7508 Beckwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7508 Beckwood Drive have?
Some of 7508 Beckwood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7508 Beckwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7508 Beckwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.