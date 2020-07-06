7508 Beckwood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

GOOD SIZE BACKYARD, TITLE IN LIVING ROOM, KITCHEN AND BEDROOM. TWO STORAGES WITH SINK FOR FAMILY CONVENIENCE, COVER PATIO. FRUIT TREE. GRANITE COUNTERTOP IN KITCHEN, BATH. SAFETY IRON GUARD WINDOWS. READY TO MOVE IN!