7505 Point Reyes Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

5 + 2.5 Home for Lease in Highly Sought After Park Glen Neighborhood - Keller ISD! - 5 bedroom family home in highly sought after KELLER ISD! Welcome to Park Glen, a beautiful family-friendly tree lined neighborhood, walking distance to elementary school & neighborhood parks with trails, basketball, tennis, soccer, frisbee, golf & playground. Also close to shopping, child care, doctor's offices, and two libraries. Two large living areas downstairs, one could easily be office or music room, two dining areas, granite counters, kitchen plumbed for gas. Nice covered patio overlooks large backyard with room for kids to play. Large 2nd bedroom with adjoining door to Master BR that would make for perfect nursery or large private study-library. All bedrooms upstairs. Won't last. Welcome home!



