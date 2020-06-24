All apartments in Fort Worth
7505 Point Reyes Dr

7505 Point Reyes Drive
Location

7505 Point Reyes Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Park Glen

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
playground
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
5 + 2.5 Home for Lease in Highly Sought After Park Glen Neighborhood - Keller ISD! - 5 bedroom family home in highly sought after KELLER ISD! Welcome to Park Glen, a beautiful family-friendly tree lined neighborhood, walking distance to elementary school & neighborhood parks with trails, basketball, tennis, soccer, frisbee, golf & playground. Also close to shopping, child care, doctor's offices, and two libraries. Two large living areas downstairs, one could easily be office or music room, two dining areas, granite counters, kitchen plumbed for gas. Nice covered patio overlooks large backyard with room for kids to play. Large 2nd bedroom with adjoining door to Master BR that would make for perfect nursery or large private study-library. All bedrooms upstairs. Won't last. Welcome home!

(RLNE3236413)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7505 Point Reyes Dr have any available units?
7505 Point Reyes Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7505 Point Reyes Dr have?
Some of 7505 Point Reyes Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7505 Point Reyes Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7505 Point Reyes Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7505 Point Reyes Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7505 Point Reyes Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7505 Point Reyes Dr offer parking?
No, 7505 Point Reyes Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7505 Point Reyes Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7505 Point Reyes Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7505 Point Reyes Dr have a pool?
No, 7505 Point Reyes Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7505 Point Reyes Dr have accessible units?
No, 7505 Point Reyes Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7505 Point Reyes Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7505 Point Reyes Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

