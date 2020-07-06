Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 7504 Portman Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
7504 Portman Ave
Last updated January 29 2020 at 10:47 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7504 Portman Ave
7504 Portman Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
7504 Portman Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Handley
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful House in a great Area - Make this Gorgeous Property your next Home Apply today move in on the 20th. Tambien hablamos Espanol SPECIAL $200 OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT. LOOK AND LEASE
(RLNE3638980)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7504 Portman Ave have any available units?
7504 Portman Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 7504 Portman Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7504 Portman Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7504 Portman Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7504 Portman Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7504 Portman Ave offer parking?
No, 7504 Portman Ave does not offer parking.
Does 7504 Portman Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7504 Portman Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7504 Portman Ave have a pool?
No, 7504 Portman Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7504 Portman Ave have accessible units?
No, 7504 Portman Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7504 Portman Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7504 Portman Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7504 Portman Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 7504 Portman Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Historic Electric Building
410 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
S 400
400 S Jennings Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Republic Park Vista
8625 Ray White Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Ridglea Court
5928 Fletcher Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Woods of Ridgmar
2200 Taxco Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Aviator West 7th
2726 Mercedes Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76107
35 West at Champions Circle
3650 Outlet Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The Union at River East
2900 Race Street
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Similar Pages
Fort Worth 1 Bedrooms
Fort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Fort Worth
City View
Centre Port Business Park
Fairway Bend
Harmony Hills
Woodhaven
Overton South
Scenic Bluff
Apartments Near Colleges
Tarrant County College District
Texas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science Center
Texas Wesleyan University
Amberton University