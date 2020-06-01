All apartments in Fort Worth
7502 Kings Trl

7502 Kings Trail · No Longer Available
Location

7502 Kings Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76133

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A spacious and move-in ready 2-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home in Fort Worth is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=0IgKEKnb4D&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7502 Kings Trl have any available units?
7502 Kings Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 7502 Kings Trl currently offering any rent specials?
7502 Kings Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7502 Kings Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 7502 Kings Trl is pet friendly.
Does 7502 Kings Trl offer parking?
No, 7502 Kings Trl does not offer parking.
Does 7502 Kings Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7502 Kings Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7502 Kings Trl have a pool?
No, 7502 Kings Trl does not have a pool.
Does 7502 Kings Trl have accessible units?
No, 7502 Kings Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 7502 Kings Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 7502 Kings Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7502 Kings Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 7502 Kings Trl does not have units with air conditioning.

