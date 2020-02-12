All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 14 2020 at 8:10 PM

749 Nelson Place

749 Nelson Place · No Longer Available
Location

749 Nelson Place, Fort Worth, TX 76028
Garden Acres

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 749 Nelson Place have any available units?
749 Nelson Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 749 Nelson Place have?
Some of 749 Nelson Place's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 749 Nelson Place currently offering any rent specials?
749 Nelson Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 749 Nelson Place pet-friendly?
No, 749 Nelson Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 749 Nelson Place offer parking?
No, 749 Nelson Place does not offer parking.
Does 749 Nelson Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 749 Nelson Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 749 Nelson Place have a pool?
No, 749 Nelson Place does not have a pool.
Does 749 Nelson Place have accessible units?
No, 749 Nelson Place does not have accessible units.
Does 749 Nelson Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 749 Nelson Place has units with dishwashers.

