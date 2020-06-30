All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated June 6 2019 at 2:16 AM

7461 Queensbury Circle

7461 Queensbury Circle · No Longer Available
Location

7461 Queensbury Circle, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Candleridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Three bedroom 2 bathroom duplex in a great location off of Alta Mesa! Minutes from dining and shopping! Washer and dryer connection in the kitchen! Two car garage with rear entry!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7461 Queensbury Circle have any available units?
7461 Queensbury Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7461 Queensbury Circle have?
Some of 7461 Queensbury Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7461 Queensbury Circle currently offering any rent specials?
7461 Queensbury Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7461 Queensbury Circle pet-friendly?
No, 7461 Queensbury Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 7461 Queensbury Circle offer parking?
Yes, 7461 Queensbury Circle offers parking.
Does 7461 Queensbury Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7461 Queensbury Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7461 Queensbury Circle have a pool?
No, 7461 Queensbury Circle does not have a pool.
Does 7461 Queensbury Circle have accessible units?
No, 7461 Queensbury Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 7461 Queensbury Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7461 Queensbury Circle has units with dishwashers.

