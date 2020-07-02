Rent Calculator
7459 Queensbury Circle
7459 Queensbury Circle
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7459 Queensbury Circle, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Candleridge
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom 2 bath duplex in a great location! SPLIT BEDROOMS, WASH AND DRYER
HOOK UP, 2 CAR REAR ENTRY GARAGE, CEILING FANS, LOCATED ON A QUIET CUL-DE-SAC, READY TO MOVE IN!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7459 Queensbury Circle have any available units?
7459 Queensbury Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7459 Queensbury Circle have?
Some of 7459 Queensbury Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7459 Queensbury Circle currently offering any rent specials?
7459 Queensbury Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7459 Queensbury Circle pet-friendly?
No, 7459 Queensbury Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 7459 Queensbury Circle offer parking?
Yes, 7459 Queensbury Circle offers parking.
Does 7459 Queensbury Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7459 Queensbury Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7459 Queensbury Circle have a pool?
No, 7459 Queensbury Circle does not have a pool.
Does 7459 Queensbury Circle have accessible units?
No, 7459 Queensbury Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 7459 Queensbury Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7459 Queensbury Circle has units with dishwashers.
